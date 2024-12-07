Vanessa Bryant commemorated her daughter Bianka Bryant's 8th birthday with a special post on Instagram on December 5.
She shared a photo of Bianka and wrote, "BB-8! BB is 8 today! Happy birthday to our Sunshine. We love you so much, Bianka! You bring so much love and laughter into our lives. You are so loved mama! 😘❤️🎉🎂🎉 You say it's your BB8 birthday, and I'll keep reminding you it's your daddy (#8) year. ❤️"
Bianka's older sister, Natalia Bryant, also posted photos to her Instagram Stories, including a picture of the two together, captioned, "Happy Birthday to our BB! ❤️"
In addition to Bianka, Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant, who tied the knot on April 18, 2001, also shared three other daughters: Natalia, Capri and Gianna.
Gianna died alongside her father in a helicopter crash in 2020 when she was 13 years old.
Earlier this year, Vanessa marked another meaningful milestone, celebrating what would have been her 23rd wedding anniversary with Kobe on April 18. She shared a tribute on Instagram, writing, "Happy Anniversary @kobebryant ❤️ #23."