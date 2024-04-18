Vanessa Bryant is remembering her late husband Kobe Bryant on what would have been their 23rd wedding anniversary.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the businesswoman, philanthropist and model shared a collage of throwback photos of her and her husband together.

The photos show the late basketball legend sporting a suit and tie while Vanessa Bryant wears a sparkling long-sleeved dress. One snap features the couple sharing a kiss and another shows the pair having fun posing for the camera.

"Happy Anniversary @kobebryant ❤️ #23," Vanessa Bryant wrote in the caption.

Friends, family and followers -- including Jessica Alba, Ciara, and Vanessa Bryant's daughter Natalia -- showed their support in the comment section, many of them leaving several heart emoji.

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 90th Academy Awards, March 4, 2018, Los Angeles. Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In addition to Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant, who tied the knot on April 18, 2001, also shared three other daughters: Bianka, Capri and Gianna.

Gianna died alongside her father in a helicopter crash in 2020 when she was 13 years old.

Earlier this year, Vanessa Bryant was joined by her three surviving daughters at a Los Angeles Lakers game celebrating a 19-foot bronze statue of Kobe Bryant that was unveiled by the Lakers on Feb. 8, 2024.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, also known as Gigi, are also immortalized in murals around the city of Los Angeles.

While speaking to People in 2021, Vanessa Bryant said Natalia Bryant, Bianka and Capri gave her the strength to move forward after Kobe Bryant's and Gianna's deaths.

"My girls help me smile through the pain," she shared at the time. "They give me strength."