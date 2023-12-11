Vanessa Bryant is a proud mom.

The businesswoman, philanthropist and former model took to Instagram over the weekend to congratulate her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant on her directorial debut.

"You've balanced school, friends, family, your sorority, your internship, your modeling jobs, runway debut, and film responsibilities & projects!" she wrote of her daughter, a student at the University of Southern California. "You still find time to be present and responsible for everything you do and show up for every family event your schedule permits you to attend."

She continued, "I cannot express how proud we are of you. We love you so much. Proud mom, dad and sisters for sure!"

Vanessa Bryant posted a photo on Instagram with her daughter Natalia congratulating her for her directorial debut. Vanessa Bryant via Instagram

Natalia Bryant is a film major at USC, according to her mom's Instagram post. She was accepted into the university over two years ago, as part of the class of 2025.

Vanessa Bryant's Instagram post included photos of Natalia Bryant holding bouquets of flowers and surrounded by family and friends to celebrate her accomplishment.

Natalia Bryant is the eldest of the four daughters Vanessa Bryant shared with her late husband Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in 2020.

Also killed in the helicopter crash was the Bryants' second eldest daughter, 13-year-old Gianna.

What to know about Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's four daughters

Natalia Bryant

Natalia Bryant speaks during a ceremony unveiling and permanently placing Kobe Bryant's hand and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Hollywood. Jc Olivera/Getty Images

Natalia Bryant was born Jan. 19, 2003.

In addition to studying at USC, Natalia Bryant is also a model.

The 20-year-old made her runway debut in September at the Versace Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show at Milan Fashion Week.

Earlier this year, Natalia Bryant described her late father as the "MPV of girl dads" in a speech at a Hollywood ceremony held in his honor.

"While most people knew him as a basketball player or a storyteller, I got to know and love him as my dad," Natalia Bryant said. "And let me tell you, he is the MVP of girl dads, to say the least. Being a dad of four girls is definitely not easy, but despite the NBA and Lakers schedules, he always made sure to support me and my sisters."

She then recalled memories with her father, attributing her love of cinema to him.

"One may wonder why I developed such a fondness for movies like 'Star Wars,' 'Harry Potter,' the complete Marvel universe and 'Goonies,' amongst many others," she said. "Well, the reason behind it is that I watched all of these movies with my dad, and each of those memories I will never forget."

Gianna Bryant

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 29, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images, FILE

Gianna Bryant, called Gigi by her family, was born May 1, 2006.

The 13-year-old was said to be following in her dad's footsteps as a basketball player at the time of her death. Kobe and Gigi Bryant were on their way to a game at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy when their helicopter crashed in Southern California on Jan. 26, 2020, killing all nine people onboard.

"They were so full of joy and adventure. God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together," Vanesa Bryant said of her husband and daughter at a public memorial following the crash. "Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nani, B.B. and Koko. We're still the best team."

In March 2020, Vanessa Bryant shared a video of her late husband gushing about Gianna, explaining that she asked him about the fundamentals of basketball and he taught her the game "piece by piece."

"It's been a joy to watch her grow and to be there every day for that process," Kobe Bryant says in the video. "Her temperament is a lot like mine. She's extremely competitive, very fiery, and backs down from no challenge ... she's a good mix of me and a good mix of her mama, so that makes her even more competitive than I am."

Bianka Bryant

Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Natalia Bryant, Capri Bryant and Mookie Betts before a game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers on "Lakers Night" at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Bianka Bryant was born Dec. 5, 2016.

Bianka, now 7, got a moment in the spotlight earlier this year when she was chosen as the special fan who received Taylor Swift's hat during her performance of "22" at the first Los Angeles show of Swift's Eras Tour.

The two shared a huge hug before Swift gifted Bianka the black "22" hat inspired by her look in the "22" music video and planted a kiss on her cheek.

Vanessa Bryant shared the sweet moment on Instagram, captioning the photo, "We love you @taylorswift."

Capri Bryant

Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant attend a ceremony unveiling and permanently placing Kobe Bryant's hand and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Hollywood. Jc Olivera/Getty Images, FILE

Capri Bryant was born June 20, 2019.

This year, the family celebrated Capri's fourth birthday with a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, photos of which Vanessa Bryant shared on Instagram.