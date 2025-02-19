Vanna White got a birthday surprise from her "Wheel of Fortune" family.
To celebrate the beloved letter-turner's 68th birthday, the iconic game show's official Instagram account shared a video of host Ryan Seacrest and social correspondent Maggie Sajak surprising White with a cake and candles.
While Sajak is seen standing in the room when White enters, Seacrest jumps up from behind a cabinet singing "Happy Birthday" to their "dear Vanna."
"Oh, thank you guys so much," White says after the two finish their tune.
Seacrest, after asking if they successfully surprised her, adds jokingly, "I've been down there for 45 minutes. My knees are aching."
White then makes a wish, blows out the candles -- after a few tries -- and takes a bite of her "delicious" cake.
"We love you. I hope you have a wonderful, wonderful year," Sajak says.