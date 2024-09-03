When Vanna White is not turning puzzleboard letters as the longtime co-host of "Wheel of Fortune" and "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," the TV and fashion icon enjoys spending time with her family, according to her official game show biography.
Below, get to know White and her family, as "Wheel of Fortune" prepares to return for its 42nd season with new co-host Ryan Seacrest.
John Donaldson
White is in a relationship with longtime boyfriend John Donaldson and has shared photos with him on social media, including a holiday card featuring him and her kids in December 2023.
White was formerly married to ex-husband George Santo Pietro, and they share two children.
Nicholas 'Nikko' Santo Pietro
White's eldest child, a son named Nicholas "Nikko" Santo Pietro, was born June 10, 1994.
Nikko Santo Pietro appeared on his mom's game show as a young boy alongside then-co-host Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak, who now serves as the show's social correspondent.
The two reminisced about their time on the show in an Instagram video shared in May 2023.
Today, Nikko Santo Pietro is a real estate agent with The Agency, a Los Angeles real estate brokerage led by Mauricio Umansky, who starred in the reality TV series "Buying Beverly Hills" and is a "Dancing With the Stars" alum.
In a May Instagram post, White shared a photo of her son posing next to an open house sign and applauded one of his professional milestones.
"Congratulations to my son for closing his first #homesale since becoming a real estate agent! So proud of you, @nikkoshow!" she wrote at the time.
Giovanna 'Gigi' Santo Pietro
Three years after welcoming son Nikko, White welcomed her younger child, daughter Giovanna "Gigi" Santo Pietro on July 1, 1997.
Gigi Santo Pietro now works as a tattoo artist for Lincoln Tattoo Company in Los Angeles.
White celebrated her daughter in a July birthday tribute post.
"Happy 27th to my amazing daughter @gigisantopietro! You are so beautiful, smart, kind and a talented artist! I love you Gigi!" the proud mom wrote.