Ryan Seacrest shared a video this week from his first day on the "Wheel of Fortune" set earlier this year.
The new co-host of the legendary game show shared an Instagram Reel on Tuesday with fun clips from the special day on set, which took place a few months ago.
"A glimpse of my first day at @wheeloffortune, and I'm still spinning with excitement!" Seacrest wrote in the caption of the post.
The video opens with Seacrest spinning the wheel and appreciating the iconic sound it makes, which he said he found "soothing." More clips show Seacrest arriving at the soundstage where the show is filmed and walking through the doors.
"My heart's pounding, I'm so excited," Seacrest says in the video. "I could not sleep last night, I was so excited."
See the video here.
In early July, a promo video for the iconic television game show with Seacrest and co-host Vanna White was shared to tease the new season, which kicks off this fall.
"I can't wait to get to work," Seacrest says in the high-energy video of White training Seacrest in a boot camp of sorts. "I'm ready!"
Ahead of the new season, we're taking a look at everything you need to know about Seacrest's new gig.
When will Seacrest host 'Wheel of Fortune'?
Seacrest will begin his new role as the co-host of "Wheel of Fortune" this fall for the show's 42nd season.
It was announced that Seacrest would take over Pat Sajak's decades-long role as the host of the show in June 2023.
Who is Seacrest hosting the show with?
Although Sajak said goodbye to the game show in June, White will return as the puzzleboard queen when the show airs again this fall.
In September 2023, it was revealed that the longtime letter turner had extended her contract through the 2025-2026 season.
Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak will also return as the show's social media correspondent.
In early July, White shared a photo with Seacrest on Instagram showing the two of them having a meal together.
"Friends on and off camera," White wrote.
What has Seacrest said about hosting 'Wheel of Fortune'?
In February, Seacrest told "Good Morning America" that he was "excited" to take the reins.
"I've been watching it for so many years, like so many people here in this country," he said.
When the news of Seacrest taking over Sajak's role was announced, Seacrest shared a statement on Instagram saying he was "humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak."
He added that he "can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside Vanna White."
What advice has Sajak given Seacrest?
Several promos for the new season have aired so far, some of which feature Sajak and White telling Seacrest what to expect.
In one clip that was shared on June 18, Sajak tells Seacrest, "I think what you're going to enjoy most is meeting the players and getting to know the audience at home."
"People love this show," Sajak added. "They come to us every day and thank us for a half hour where they can watch with the whole family."
"You're never gonna find a better job," Sajak continued. "And you're never gonna find a better co-host."
What prior hosting experience does Seacrest have?
Seacrest has been a household name for years for hosting some of television's most beloved shows, including "American Idol" and also for his role as co-host alongside Kelly Ripa on "LIVE With Kelly and Ryan" from 2017 to spring 2023.
He's also produced many hit series including "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," "Food Revolution" with chef Jamie Oliver and more.
The new role is a full-circle moment of sorts for Seacrest, who hosted the teen game show "Click!" in 1997, which was created by Merv Griffin, the creator of "Wheel of Fortune."
"Many people probably don't know this, but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called 'Click' for Merv Griffin 25 years ago, so this is truly a full circle moment for me," Seacrest said in the statement he shared in June 2023 when the news of him hosting "Wheel of Fortune" was announced. "I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity."