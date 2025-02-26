Vanna White's son Nikko discusses viral chicken recipe, influx of attention: 'Completely unexpected'
Vanna White and her son Nikko Santo Pietro recently took the internet by storm with a cooking video and the pair told "Good Morning America" that they were stunned it racked up viral views.
"We did a very casual video for cooking week and it just blew up and got so much media attention over it. It was completely unexpected," he said.
With the unintended influx of public attention, Nikko said "it's been great" with a laugh, adding that while he's "always been on the set with mom -- it's great to have my own little thing."
The video, which was posted in December has since amassed over 31,000 likes and hundreds of comments, shows the Los Angeles-based realtor leading his mom in the kitchen to recreate a family favorite dish dubbed Uncle Roy's chicken.
Vanna White shares son Nikko's viral chicken recipe
White wrote in the caption, "Screenshot the recipe at the end and give it a try at home."
Check out the full video, including his tip for the best way to peel fresh ginger using a spoon, and recreate the dish at home!