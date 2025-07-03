Michael Madsen's sister, Virginia Madsen, shared a moving post about the actor who died on Thursday from cardiac arrest. He was 67.
The actress shared a black and white photo of the siblings on Instagram along with a message on behalf of her and their family.
"My brother Michael has left the stage," she began. "He was thunder and velvet. Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw."
"A father, a son, a brother—etched in contradiction, tempered by love that left its mark," she continued.
Virginia Madsen went on and said, "We’re not mourning a public figure. We’re not mourning a myth— but flesh and blood and ferocious heart. Who stormed through life loud, brilliant, and half on fire. Who leaves us echoes—gruff, brilliant, unrepeatable—half legend, half lullaby."
The actress said that she will "miss our inside jokes, the sudden laughter, the sound of him. I'll miss the boy he was before the legend. I miss my big brother."
In her message, she thanked those who have reached out to her and her family and said that she'll keep everyone updated about how they'll celebrate her brother.
"For now -- we stay close, and let the silence say what words can't," she said.
Many across Hollywood flooded the comments section of her post and offered their condolences, including Jennifer Tilly, Lauren Holly, Cary Elwes and Mira Sorvino.
Michael Madsen was known for his roles in several Quentin Tarantino-directed films, including "Reservoir Dogs," "Kill Bill" and "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood…" and more.
In addition to Virginia Madsen, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, who worked with Michael Madsen on the 2005 film "Sin City," paid tribute to the actor on social media and shared a memory from when they worked together on the movie.
Rodriguez said that Michael Madsen was the only actor allowed to improvise dialogue on the film.
"Being a fantastic writer, he just kept bringing us one golden additional line after another, and he would make us laugh so much we'd relent and say to each other, 'Well if we're going to break the rule with someone, it might as well be Michael Madsen. He keeps coming up with such great lines!” Rodriguez said.
He added, "Michael was so larger than life, we just felt he would make a much better partner to Bruce Willis’ detective, I mean, what an ultimate cop team! And he was just an absolute joy to work with. I will miss you Michael, you truly are one of the greats."
See more tributes below:
Jennifer Tilly
"Michael was one of my favorite actors I ever worked with," actress Jennifer Tilly said in a post on X.
She recalled the film, "The Getaway," which they worked on together and said, "he made me feel safe and supported" on the project.
"He was wildly audacious and rambunctious with his character choices, and had a wicked sense of humor," she added. "I don’t recall ever laughing so much on a film set in my life. A huge talent. Gone too soon. 😢 Rip Michael Madsen."
William Baldwin
Actor William "Billy" Baldwin wrote on X, "Fitting that Michael Madsen would pass away on 4th of July weekend. He was no firecracker... a total stick of dynamite on screen and in life."
"Rest easy my friend," he said.
James Woods
Actor James Woods, who worked with Michael Madsen on the 1992 film, "Straight Talk," and the 1994 film, "The Getaway," took to X and said, "Oh man, this is a hard one."
"I was always touched by his sweet nature and generosity, the absolute opposite of the 'tough guys' he portrayed so brilliantly," he added. "Rest in Peace, dear friend."
Rob Schneider
Actor and comedian Rob Schneider said that it was a "dream" to work with Michael Madsen.
"A truly gifted actor & gentleman who made every person on the set comfortable; generous with his stories & with his infectious laughter," he said. "I only wish we could have done more things together in this crazy businessMy love to his kids & friends"
Walton Goggins
Michael Madsen's "The Hateful Eight" co-star Walton Goggins took to Instagram and said, "Michael Madsen… this man… this artist… this poet… this rascal…"
"Ain’t enough words so I’ll just say this…. I love you buddy. A H8TER forever," he added.