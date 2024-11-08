Elwood Edwards, the voice behind AOL's "You've Got Mail" greeting, has died. He was 74.
The iconic figure died on Tuesday after suffering from "a long illness," according to an announcement by a local news station, WKYC-TV, in Cleveland, Ohio, where he was formerly employed as graphics and camera operator, among other roles.
Edwards died one day before his 75th birthday, the announcement added. No other details were revealed surrounding his death.
ABC News has reached out to the station and his family members for comment.
Edwards recorded the famous message for America Online also known as AOL in 1989.
In a video posted by AOL on YouTube, Edwards shared that he was offered the opportunity for the announcer gig through his wife who was an employee at the company.
"It all started when my wife, Karen, who worked for Quantum Computer Services, overheard [former CEO of AOL] Steve Case talking about adding a voice to the then upcoming AOL software in 1989 so she volunteered my voice [on] a cassette deck in my living room," he explained at the time.
Edwards was also tasked to record other lines including "Welcome," "Files done," and "Goodbye."
The phrases soon became a staple of the AOL experience for millions and influenced pop culture.
"You've Got Mail" even became the title of a Tom Hanks' romantic comedy film which also stars Meg Ryan.
He told "Inside Edition" in 2016 that he was paid $200 for the job and did not receive any residuals.
Edwards announced his retirement from WKYC-TV on April 4, 2014.
Following his retirement, he made an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," where he entertained the audience by pronouncing various phrases suggested by viewers.
During his appearance on "Silent Giants with Corey Cambridge" podcast in 2019, Edwards reflected on the unexpected impact of his AOL voice work.
"I had no idea it would become what it did—I don't think anybody did," he said at the time. "Suddenly, AOL took off… I remember standing in line at CompUSA and seeing [stacks of AOL CDs] and thinking, 'My voice is on every one of those, and nobody has a clue.'"