Wayne Osmond, member of The Osmonds band, has died.
The singer who helped pioneer the family group died at the age of 73 on Wednesday from a stroke, according to social media posts from his family members and representatives.
Wayne Osmond's brother, Donny Osmond, remembered his brother and bandmate in a tribute on Instagram on Thursday.
"My dear brother Wayne passed away peacefully last night from a stroke. I'm so grateful that I had the opportunity to visit him in the hospital before he passed," wrote Donny Osmond.
"Wayne brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him, especially me. He was the ultimate optimist and was loved by everyone," he continued.
"I'm sure I speak on behalf of every one of us siblings when I state that we were fortunate to have Wayne as a brother.Even though we are separated in this mortal life, I know that by the grace and resurrection of our Savior, Jesus Christ, we will have the opportunity to be with Wayne for eternity. I love you, Wayne," Donny Osmond's tribute finished.
The Osmonds got their start singing barbershop music in Ogden, Utah, and included brothers Alan Osmond, Merrill Osmond and Jay Osmond. Brothers Donny Osmond and Jimmy Osmond joined the group later.
Some of their hit songs include "Crazy Horses," "One Bad Apple" and "Down by the Lazy River.
The brothers' only sister, Marie Osmond, also became a singer and launched a solo career in the 1970s.
Merrill Osmond also took to social media to mourn his brother on Thursday, writing, "When I learned that my dear brother Wayne had a massive stroke my immediate response was to fall to my knees and pray for him to receive the assurance that his mission had been accomplished, and he was successful in this endeavor in many ways."
Merrill Osmond also lauded his brother's "humility," saying he was "quick to forgive and had the ability to show unconditional love."
"Throughout my life I have always felt most connected to Wayne out of all of my siblings," wrote Jay Osmond on social media. "He was my roommate and my confidant over the decades. As I sat visiting with him last week at his home he talked about how sad he was that he couldn't get up in his plane anymore and how much flying brought him peace."
"What gives me joy is to know that my brother 'Wings' has earned his wings and I can only imagine the heights he is soaring right now 😇 The reunion he must've had with Father and Mother I'm sure was spectacular!" Jay Osmond added."
By the late 1970s, the band stopped producing hit singles, but revived their group in the 1980s to perform country music. The group got together in 2007 for their 50th anniversary with a reunion show in Las Vegas, performing some of their hit songs.
Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond also went on to collaborate on several projects through the years, hosting a network variety show "Donny and Marie" and later a residency in Las Vegas.
In 1974, Wayne Osmond married Kathlyn White. They had five children.
In an interview with Coping Magazine in 2004, Wayne Osmond opened up about being diagnosed with ependymoma in 1994. The National Cancer Institute explains that ependymoma is a type of central nervous system tumor.
"It was located up behind my cerebellum," he said. "For where it was pretty big -- it was an inch around and two inches long."
After undergoing surgery and radiation, he quickly recovered and went back to performing with his brothers.
The singer said the experience changed his perspective on life and "enlightened" him.
"The greatest part of all this is that I've become even closer with my sweetheart, Kathy," he said. "She's an absolute angel. I'm a very, very blessed man. That's what I am."
"It really opened up my eyes," he added. "It made me realize that life really is important."