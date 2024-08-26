Stacy London and Clinton Kelly are collaborating on a new show.
The iconic duo, known for the hit makeover reality series "What Not To Wear," will host a new series called "Wear Whatever The F You Want."
The two stars will also serve as the show's executive producers.
According to a press release by Amazon Prime Video on Monday, the new show will be a "new style transformation show, giving people the confidence and style savvy to wear whatever they want."
"Over the course of a couple of days, they will empower each client to live out their fashion fantasy and find their style truth in the journey of a lifetime," the press release continues.
"Wear Whatever The F You Want" will mark the first time that London and Kelly have collaborated on camera together in more than a decade, the press release for the show says.
"The world has changed a lot since the run of What Not to Wear, and, thankfully, so have we," London and Kelly said in a joint statement in the press release. "These days, we have zero interest in telling people what to do, based on society's norms -- because there are no more norms!"
"However, style is still an important form of communication, and we're excited to show new clients how to align their personal messaging with their life goals," they continued. "It's time to celebrate individual style, not prescribe it."
On Instagram, the two stars, who co-hosted "What Not To Wear" for 10 seasons on TLC, shared the news in their own posts and shared their excitement about working together again.
"It's happening!!!" Kelly said in an Instagram post. "I've wanted to tell you guys about this for YEARS now. @stacylondonreal and I have joined forces again for a new show that is kinda like WNTW except NOT."
"It's called Wear Whatever The F You Want and we're gonna help people do exactly that!" he continued. "Can't wait for you to see it! Love ya, mean it. CK 😘"
In her post, London said, "Casual news on a Monday."
"Mr Kelly and I can't seem to stay away from each other," she added.
A premiere date for "Wear Whatever The F You Want" hasn't been announced yet.