Adam Sandler opened up about his wardrobe process and routine when selecting his characteristically unique outfits in an interview posted on social media over the weekend.
Sandler, 57, appeared in a video with social media creator Mystery Fashionist to talk through his outfit choices, explaining that "most people make fun of me in my family" for his fashion decisions.
Sandler begins the on-the-street interview by introducing himself as "Adam from Brooklyn."
"It just happens, I didn't really think it through. There's some sneakers, there's some goofy shorts," he says, pointing at his bright blue and green shoes and blue basketball shorts.
Sandler tells the interviewer that "not much thought" goes into his fashion decisions.
"Whatever is in the closet I grab it," he says. "I think I got a bunch of the same socks, underwear is kinda similar too."
He adds, "I grab it, I don't think about it much. Most people make fun of me in my family, but I keep moving."
The interviewer also praises Sandler's style in the video, after which Sandler returns the compliment.
Sandler is then asked what items he "could not live without." In his must-have list, Sandler includes socks from his wife, "goofy shirts" and sneakers.
"Sneakers that fit," Sandler adds. "It don't matter if they're dirty or not, as long as they're fitting and not hurting."
To close out the interview, Sandler is asked to discuss any common misconceptions about him.
"People don't realize I'm 6 foot 5," he responds jokingly.
Sandler was recently spotted out at the premiere for his new Netflix comedy special "Adam Sandler: Love You" in one of his trademark casual outfits, which included a yellow tropical-patterned shirt, red Adidas track pants and a pair of Curry 11 "Championship Mindset" sneakers.