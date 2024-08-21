Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie Sandler stepped out together on Tuesday at the premiere of his new Netflix comedy special "Adam Sandler: Love You."
The comedian rocked a typical Sandler-esque casual outfit for the occasion, which included a yellow tropical-patterned shirt, red Adidas track pants and a pair of Curry 11 "Championship Mindset" sneakers. He posed for pictures alongside his wife of 21 years, who wore a little black dress and black mesh slingback kitten heels.
"Adam Sandler: Love You" marks Adam Sandler's second Netflix special after his 2018 debut special "Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh." The new special is directed by "The Curse" co-creator Josh Safdie.
Adam Sandler first teased the special in a trailer released earlier in August.
"I talk a lot and then I sing," he says in the trailer before signing off with the titular line, "I love you!"
While at the premiere on Tuesday, Adam Sandler spoke to People about his family, specifically opening up about his daughters, Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15.
"They always look out for me and my health just like I used to with my dad," the "Uncut Gems" actor said. "I used to scream at my dad to quit smoking, and my kids scream at me to just calm down and try to eat a little more like a normal person."
Adam Sandler shares his two daughters Sadie and Sunny with Jackie Sandler. The couple married in 2003.