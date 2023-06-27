Adam Sandler is a family man, whether at home or on the red carpet.
The "Hustle" actor, 56, stepped out with his wife Jackie Sandler and one of their daughters, Sadie Sandler, at the premiere of the new Netflix film "The Out-Laws," which he produced.
While Sandler kept it casual for the premiere at Regal L.A. Live on Monday, his wife, 48, wore a chic white dress with a white blazer over her shoulders their eldest daughter, 17, looked adorable wearing a blue floral dress.
- 1
- 2
- 3
Sandler and his wife are also parents to younger daughter Sunny Sandler, 14, who recently walked the red carpet with the family at the premiere of her dad's film "Murder Mystery 2" back in March.
This family outing comes after Sandler reflected on 20 years of marriage with his wife, sharing a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram.
"Happy 20th my sweet Jackie! Your 'I do' was the best gift of my life," he wrote. "My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day."
Sandler continued, "Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always."