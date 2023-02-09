Most Whitney Houston fans know she was deeply rooted in gospel music, and soon they'll get to hear -- and see -- that side of her in a new project called "I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston."

The documentary TV special, corresponding album and DVD center on Houston's gospel journey and feature six never-before-released songs from as early as 1981.

The album, now available for preorder, includes gospel songs from the soundtracks of "The Preacher's Wife," "Sparkle" and "The Bodyguard."

The unreleased songs include a live VH1 Honors version of Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water," as well as "I Found a Wonderful Way," "He Can Use Me" and "Testimony." "Testimony," the album's first single, is out Feb. 9.

The documentary will premiere March 24 on UPtv and Aspire TV. Hosted by CeCe Winans, who is featured on the album and in the film, it explores Houston's musical expressions of her faith, from her first show in front of a live audience to her performances from the American Music Awards, the NAACP Image Awards and Ebony's 50th anniversary special.

Pat Houston, the executor of the Estate of Whitney E. Houston, calls the project "a testament of Whitney's heart," adding, "Her love for gospel music permeates through every song with love, compassion and conviction. To love Whitney is to love what she represents to all that love the gospel. I salute this project knowing that Whitney always stood on a solid rock for her love of gospel music."

Here's the track listing for the "I Go to the Rock" album:

"I Go to the Rock" ("The Preacher's Wife" soundtrack)

"Jesus Loves Me" ("The Bodyguard" soundtrack)

"He Can Use Me" -- UNRELEASED TRACK

"Joy to the World" ("The Preacher's Wife" soundtrack)

"Bridge Over Troubled Water" (Whitney and CeCe Winans, VH1 Honors) -- UNRELEASED TRACK

"Testimony" -- UNRELEASED TRACK

"I Look to You"

"His Eye is On the Sparrow" ("Sparkle" soundtrack)

"Hold On, Help is On the Way" ("The Preacher's Wife" soundtrack)

"This Day" (VH1 Honors) -- UNRELEASED TRACK

"I Found a Wonderful Way" -- UNRELEASED TRACK

"Joy" ("The Preacher's Wife" soundtrack)

"I Love the Lord" ("The Preacher's Wife" soundtrack)

"He/I Believe" -- UNRELEASED TRACK

And here's the documentary track listing: