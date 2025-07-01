American tennis star Taylor Fritz is off to a strong start at The Championships, securing his first win on the iconic grass court after returning the fastest serve ever recorded at Wimbledon.
New Wimbledon record with 153 mph serve
The U.S. Open runner-up returned a top-speed serve at 153 mph off unranked Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the opening game of their match Monday.
The World No. 5 men's singles player not only returned the new record-setting serve, but controlled the rally to win the point.
Perricard's record breaks the previous mark that American Taylor Dent set with his 148-mph serve in 2010, ESPN first reported.
The pair's match was postponed at 10:20 p.m. local time until Tuesday, shortly after Fritz battled back from two sets down to force a decisive fifth set following his tiebreak win in the fourth.
The crowd audibly criticized the umpire's ruling, booing the decision and announcement that they would suspend play for the late time, which was nearing Wimbledon's 11 p.m. curfew.
Taylor Fritz wins delayed Wimbledon opening match
On Tuesday, Fritz and Perricard resumed on Court No. 1.
The 27-year-old San Diego native controlled the final set 6 games to 4 for his first win of the tournament.
How to watch Wimbledon, full schedule
Click here for more information on the full schedule and where to stream throughout the Grand Slam.