The 2024 WNBA draft is finally here. Like many fans, players will anxiously await to hear their name called on Monday night at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

In 2023, the league broke records in ticket sales like the back-to-back champions reporting sold-out games throughout the season and viewership with the WNBA reporting over 36 million total unique viewers across all national networks during the regular season.

The women's title NCAA championship game earlier this month outdrew the men's with an average of 18.9 million viewers.

With some of the women’s college basketball being newcomers, the league is anticipating bigger turnouts than ever before. Here are five players to watch ahead of the WNBA draft.

1. Caitlin Clark

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark walks to the bench during the second half of the Final Four college basketball championship game against South Carolina in the women's NCAA Tournament, April 7, 2024, in Cleveland. Morry Gash/AP

Caitlin Clark is known for her jaw-dropping 3-pointers and record-breaking scoring. The University of Iowa star declared for the WNBA draft in February in a social media post. Clark, 22, is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever. Iowa announced they will be retiring Clarke’s jersey, No. 22 later this season. The Fever is also reporting increased ticket sales and the league will broadcast 36 of their 40 games this season.

2. Cameron Brink

Stanford forward Cameron Brink against Norfolk State during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Stanford, Calif., March 22, 2024. Godofredo A. Vã¡squez/AP

Hailing from Beaverton, Oregon, and standing at 6’4, Cameron Brink is a force to be reckoned with. Brink became the first women's basketball player to sign an NIL deal with New Balance in 2023. Brink broke the program record for career blocks as a junior and won a NCAA championship with Stanford under Tara VanDerveer, the winningest coach of all time, and who also announced her retirement after this season.

The 22-year-old is expected to be the No. 2 overall pick in this years draft with the Los Angeles Sparks.

3. Kamilla Cardoso

South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso shoots during a practice for an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland. Morry Gash/AP

At just 15 years old, Kamilla Cardoso left her home, Montes Claros, Brazil, and moved to the U.S. alone. Her goal was to play basketball in college and reach the WNBA dreams become a reality. The 6-foot-7 star began her basketball career at Syracuse and later transferred to South Carolina where she won two NCAA national championships. After a masterful performance in the NCAA tournament, the 22-year-old was awarded the Most Outstanding Player in this year's championship game.

Cardoso is expected to be the No. 3 overall draft pick for the Chicago Sky. She will be featured in a documentary alongside Clark coming this May.

4. Rickea Jackson

Tennessee Lady Vols forward Rickea Jackson (2) brings the ball up court during the women's college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and the Texas A&M Aggies, February 29, 2024, at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN. Bryan Lynn/icon Sportswire/AP

Though you don't hear the name often, 23-year-old Rickea Jackon's calm and poised demeanor on the court should not go unnoticed. Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, Jackson was a finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award as Division I’s best small forward, according to the WNBA and is the fourth leading scorer in the Lady Vol’s program history.

The 6 '2 forward has NIL deals with Burt’s Bees and Bojangles. She is projected to be the No. 4 overall pick for the Los Angeles Sparks.

5. Aaliyah Edwards

UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards before an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big East Conference tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena, March 10, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP

Playing under UConn's head coach Geno Auriemma is no easy task. The 6'4 forward from Kingston, Ontario, Canada, helped UConn to three NCAA Final Four appearances. Edwards was the youngest member of the Canada Women’s National Team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, according to the WNBA.

Edwards signed an NIL deal with adidas Canada, becoming the first NIL athlete of the global sports brand's Canadian division, according to the WNBA. She is projected to be selected No. 5 to the Dallas Wings..

The WNBA draft projects may change as they’re part of ESPN’s mock-up drafts.

The WNBA draft will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed on ESPN.

