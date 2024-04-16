Caitlin Clark, the University of Iowa star, was selected as the first overall pick for the 2024 WNBA draft Monday night by the Indiana Fever in New York that was broadcast on ESPN.

Known for her jaw-dropping 3-pointers and record-breaking scoring, Clark was projected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever prior to the announcement, according to ESPN.

Iowa's Caitlyn Clark, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected first overall by the Indiana Fever during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, April 15, 2024, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP

This season alone, Clark, a 22-year-old Iowa native, broke the NCAA all-time scoring record which was untouched for more than 50 years, and became the NCAA women's basketball career scoring leader.

The Fever has also reported an increase in ticket sales and the league will broadcast 36 of their 40 games this season.

Earlier this year, Clark announced that she planned to forego her last season of college hoops to enter the WNBA draft.

"I'm just kind of ready for the next chapter and a new challenge in my life," Clark told "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts in March. "And what I've been able to do here has been very, very special. But I think the reason I decided to announce it when I did was just to have that closure."

Cameron Brink poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected second overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Sparks selected Cameron Brink as the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Hailing from Beaverton, Oregon, the 22-year-old became the first women's basketball player to sign an NIL deal with New Balance in 2023.

Brink broke the program record for career blocks as a junior and won an NCAA championship with Stanford in 2021 under Tara VanDerveer, the winningest coach of all time who also announced her retirement after this season.

Kamilla Cardoso, hailing from Brazil, was the No. 3 overall draft, selected by Chicago Sky.

The 6-foot-7 star began her basketball career at Syracuse and later transferred to South Carolina, where she won two NCAA national championships. After a masterful performance in the NCAA Tournament, the 22-year-old was awarded the most outstanding player in this year's championship game.

Tennessee's Rickea Jackson, right, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected fourth overall by the Los Angeles Sparks during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, April 15, 2024, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP

23-year-old Rickea Jackson was selected by Los Angeles Spark at No. 4. Hailing from Detroit, Jackson was a finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award as Division I’s best small forward while playing for Tennessee, according to the WNBA, and is the fourth-leading scorer in Lady Vol’s program history.

Jacy Sheldon poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected fifth overall pick by the Dallas Wings during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Dallas Wings has selected Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon at No. 5.

Aaliyah Edwards poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after she is selected with the number six overall pick to the Washington Mystics in the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music, April 15, 2024, Brooklyn, New York. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Aaliyah Edwards of UConn was the overall 6th pick drafted by the Washington Mystics. The 6-foot-4 forward from Kingston, Ontario, helped UConn to three NCAA Final Four appearances. Edwards was the youngest member of the Canadian women’s national team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, according to the WNBA.

Angel Reese poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after she is selected with the number seven overall pick to the Chicago Sky n the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music, April 15, 2024, Brooklyn, New York. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Angel Reese, the celebrated Baltimore native turned "Bayou Barbie,” was selected at No. 7 by the Chicago Sky. Reese, 21, became a sensation following Louisiana State University’s victory over Iowa in the 2023 NCAA women’s basketball championship.

