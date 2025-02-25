WNBA star Diana Taurasi is officially retiring after two decades.
The league announced that the Phoenix Mercury star was retiring with a social media post on Tuesday.
"After 20 years of playing in the WNBA, Diana Taurasi is officially retiring 🧡," wrote the WNBA on X. "Thank you Diana for changing the game forever, all of the accolades could never amount to the type of person and edge you embodied when you stepped out there on the court."
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued a statement on the retirement celebrating Taurasi as "one of the greatest competitors to ever play the game of basketball on any stage."
"On behalf of the WNBA family, I thank Diana for everything that she has brought to the WNBA – her passion, her charisma and, most of all, her relentless dedication to the game. She leaves a lasting legacy and the future of the WNBA is in a great position because of her impact, that will be felt for generations to come," Engelbert said in a statement.
Taurasi's career saw her win three WNBA championships in 2014, 2009 and 2007.
Taurasi, who took home the WNBA MVP in 2009, also won six Olympic gold medals in basketball, which is an Olympic record for the sport.
Taurasi was drafted to the Phoenix Mercury as the first pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft after a successful stint at the University of Connecticut.