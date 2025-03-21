March Madness is underway as the Round of 64 for the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament tipped off this week, and whether you're rooting on your alma mater or trying to best your friends in a bracket challenge, there's plenty of on-court action to get excited for with the win-or-go-home games in the weeks ahead.
The Columbia University Lions and William & Mary Tribe kicked things off on a high note with their first-ever March Madness wins, the latter marking the Tribe's first-ever bid to the tournament.
The defending 2024 champion South Carolina Gamecocks, led by head coach Dawn Staley, entered this year's tournament alongside every other Top 16 team with at least two losses, according to ESPN, setting the stage for a wide open battle.
ESPN analysts and commentators heavily favor South Carolina to take home the title again this season in a pre-tournament predictions report, despite being the No. 2 overall seed behind the Bruins.
UCLA, the No. 1 overall seed, will face off Thursday night in the Round of 64 against Southern University, who advanced over UC San Diego 68-56 earlier this week.
Among the other top-seeded teams in the four regions, UConn, a No. 2 seed is eyeing a title for the first time since Breanna Stewart's senior year in 2016.
USC, another 1-seed, hasn't won the big dance since the team secured back-to-back titles in 1983 and 1984.
To date, no team seeded below No. 3 has ever won the NCAA women's college basketball title.
Check out the full schedule below for the women's March Madness tournament.
Women's March Madness tournament schedule
Click here for the complete schedule from ESPN for the women's March Madness tournament as the Round of 64 begins.
Games will be held in venues across the country, airing across an array of ESPN platforms, including ESPN+, and on ABC.
Where is the women's March Madness NCAA Tournament being played?
The women's tournament starts on the home courts of the top four seeds in each regional.
From there, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be held in Spokane, Washington, (Regionals 1 and 4) and Birmingham, Alabama (Regionals 2 and 3).
The tournament will conclude with the Final Four in Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena, home of the Tampa Bay Lightning.