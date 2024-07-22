"The Last Five Years," a new Broadway production starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren is officially open for presale.
The new production of the 2001 musical about a romance between a writer and an actress opens on Broadway next year.
After originating in Chicago and spending time off-Broadway, this will be the show’s first appearance on Broadway. The show was written by Jason Robert Brown and will be directed by Whitney White.
"Experience the first ever Broadway production of one of the most beloved musicals of all time in a bold, new production, directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White," reads the show’s website.
'The Last Five Years' Opening Date
The new production will begin preview performances on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, before officially opening on Sunday, April 6, 2025. The show is on for a "strictly limited" 14-week run at the theater, according to a release.
Presale for 'The Last Five Years’
The new production went on presale on Monday, July 22, at 10 a.m. American Express card members have the ability to access tickets through American Express’s ticketing options.
Tickets to the show will hit the market for the general public on the morning of July 26.
What have the stars said about the show?
"This is a show that I’ve loved for a very long time," said Jonas on "Good Morning America" shortly after the show was announced. "I did Broadway shows here in the city as a kid… and all of my adult castmates were obsessed with this cast album," Jonas said of the show, which was off-Broadway at the time.
"We’re trying to bring something special and different to this show that is so beloved," added Jonas.
Warren echoed Jonas’s excitement while speaking on "Good Morning America.’
"I am so excited to sing this music and this score, and to have the opportunity to bring Cathy to Broadway finally. It’s about time," she said.