"Yellowstone" costars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are officially a married couple!
The duo, who also play each other's love interest in the western drama, tied the knot over the weekend at Harrison's family home in Dallas, Texas, the couple revealed in an interview with Vogue, published on Wednesday, adding that the dress code for their ceremony was cowboy black tie.
"From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn't just a series of events—but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy, and genuine moments with the people we love the most," Harrison told the outlet. "Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible."
Harrison said her dresses were inspired by the dress code.
"I actually found two wedding dresses I absolutely loved—a Galia Lahav and Netta BenShabu—and even experienced a bit of a last-minute panic moment trying to decide between the two," she shared. "That's when my sister stepped in and said, 'Why not just do both?' So that's exactly what I ended up doing, and honestly, it was just perfect."
She wore the corseted and beaded gown by Galia Lahav to walk down the aisle at the ceremony while Bingham opted for a tuxedo by Kiton and custom-made boots and black Cowboy hat.
Their closest friends and family were among the guests during the special day including Harrison's three sisters and Bingham's three children who served as the flower girl and ring bearer as well as walking their dog down the aisle.
"They were such a big part of this day," Harrison said of the kids. "Seeing the joy on their faces truly made the celebration feel complete in every way."
A Grammy-winning musician, Bingham was previously married to his ex-wife Anna Axster for 12 years from 2009 to 2021. The former couple shares three children together. Meanwhile, Harrison was previously linked to "One Tree Hill" actor Austin Nichols.
Although Bingham and Harrison met on the set of the Paramount show, their romance didn't begin until the two met "by chance through a mutual friend at a charity event in Dallas during a production break," she told Vogue.
"It truly was one of those serendipitous moments that make you realize life has a way of bringing people together at precisely the right time and place," she added of the moment.