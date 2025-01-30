Penn Badgley is upping the creep factor in a new teaser for the fifth and final season of "You."
The clip, released Jan. 30, sees Badgley's Joe Goldberg in a plexiglass prison, making direct eye contact with the camera and seemingly trying to find a way to escape while a voiceover sends shivers down your spine.
"Hello, you. Haven't we met? I'm sure we must have crossed paths. Perhaps I can refresh your memory. I'm Joe. Let's get to know each other better before we bid one last farewell. Goodbye, you," he says.
An official logline for season 5 reveals that Joe "returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires."
The cast for the fifth and final season includes Badgley alongside Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews.
"You" returns to Netflix on April 24.