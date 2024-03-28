Penn Badgley is opening up about fatherhood and how he connected with his teenage stepson.

The "Gossip Girl" alum, who shares a 3-year-old son with wife Domino Kirke and also helps co-parent the singer's 15-year-old son from a previous relationship, recently explained on the New York Times' "Modern Love" podcast that he has "two different kind of parental roles."

In this Oct. 1, 2023, file photo, Penn Badgley attends the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, FILE

Of his stepson, Badgley noted that "his father is very much in his life, so his father is his father, and I'm something else."

Though he said his stepson "doesn't want to spend that much time with us anyway" as a teen, the two recently bonded during a movie night watching "Edge of Tomorrow," which he called "such a good action movie."

In this March 1, 2023, file photo, Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke attend the 36th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert & Gala After Party at Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York. Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tibet House US, FILE

"I just knew it was important," he said. "It was like the stars had aligned so that my wife and youngest son were asleep, and I was just like, this is a good time to do this. You're not going to play video games right now. We're going to do this."

"He loved it," the "You" actor continued, adding that one of the of the best ways to show love is to "watch things with people."