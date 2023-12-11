Actor Zac Efron, known for his roles in "High School Musical," "The Greatest Showman" and more, now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In a ceremony honoring him Monday, Efron said "it's a dream come true" to have a star on Hollywood Boulevard.

"You have no idea how I'm feeling right now. It's so surreal," Efron said. "I've been acting and singing and dancing for as long as I can remember, since I was a little boy, but never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I'd be standing here today in front of such dear friends, colleagues throughout the years and lifelong fans who have been with me since day one. I love you guys so much."

Zac Efron attends his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Dec. 11, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Zac Efron poses with his star during his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on December 11, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Efron also thanked his parents, who were in attendance, for their support over the years.

"Thank you so much, Mom, thank you, Dad," he said. "There's been a lot of sacrifices that you guys have made for me over my life, and and it couldn't have been easy, but thanks for believing in me. You're the reason I'm here today. So, it's very, very special. To have you guys both here means everything."

Efron became a household name with the Emmy Award-winning Disney Channel film franchise "High School Musical," in which he played Troy Bolton, alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and Corbin Bleu.

High School Musical Disney

During his speech Monday, he acknowledged "High School Musical" director Kenny Ortega and "High School Musical" producer Bill Borden, who were both in the audience.

"You guys were both instrumental in giving me my start in 'High School Musical,'" Efron said. "For that I'm just eternally grateful. I still think about it every day -- I sing the songs in the shower."

"Go Wildcats," he added, referencing the film's catchphrase.

Following "High School Musical," Efron went on to star in many projects including "17 Again," "Charlie St. Cloud," "The Lucky One" and "Neighbors." In 2017, he also starred alongside Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Michelle Williams in "The Greatest Showman."

In 2021, he earned an Emmy Award for outstanding daytime program host for his documentary series, "Down to Earth with Zac Efron." He was nominated again for the show's second season.

(L-R) President and CEO for Hollywood Chamber Steve Nissen, Sean Durkin, Zac Efron, Miles Teller, Jeremy Allen White and Marc Malkin attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Zac Efron on Dec. 11, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Efron's most recent film is the Sean Durkin-directed film "The Iron Claw," which is based on the true story of the Von Erich brothers, an American professional wrestling family. Efron, who portrays the wrestler Kevin Von Erich, stars in the film alongside Jeremy Allen White.

White and Durkin honored Efron during his Walk of Fame ceremony.

"The other day, I Googled what makes a great movie star," White said. "What I found made me think of Zac."

"It said, 'Great movie stars can convincingly portray a wide range of characters,'" he continued. "'They excel in both leading and supporting roles. They tackle various genres and adapt to different time periods and settings. Their ability to become different people on screen is unparalleled.' These things are all true of Zac."

Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Stanley Simons, and Harris Dickinson in The Iron Claw (2023) Access Entertainment

"He floats from piece to piece ... He chases change. He's also devastatingly handsome. He's kind, and he's endlessly hard working," White added. "But what I think I admire most about Zac is the way he supports his cast and his crew. He champions us. He wants us at our best all the time. To me, I think he's selfless. And he's ego-less. It's as if Zac Efron doesn't know he is, in fact, a movie star. So, we're all here today to remind him -- put a big star in the ground with his name on it."

Kevin Von Erich was in attendance at Efron's Walk of Fame ceremony, as were Efron's friends, including Miles Teller, who starred with Efron in the 2014 film, "That Awkward Moment."

"You are my friend and running mate. You're the man, the myth, the legend that is Zac Efron," Teller began. "He is more than deserving of this honor because for my generation, our generation, Zac was and is the first true superstar to really come out of our class."

(L-R) Zac Efron and Miles Teller speak onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Zac Efron on Dec. 11, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

"Zac, it has been an honor to share the screen with you and to become your close friend and ally," he continued. "I've never once felt a competitiveness between us. And I've never wanted anything for you other than for you to succeed and to continue to let your light shine, brother. I am so proud of you for the man that you've become. And so, congratulations on having a star on Hollywood Boulevard, somewhere in between Kermit the Frog and Lassie. Keep on doing your thing, man. We'll be watching."