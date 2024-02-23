Zach and Tori Roloff, stars of the hit TLC series "Little People, Big World," have announced they will be leaving the show after 25 seasons.

"We are done. That part of our lives, that chapter has closed," said Tori Roloff, sitting alongside her husband Zach, on the latest episode of their podcast "Raising Heights" released Thursday.

"We've made it pretty clear," added Zach Roloff. "They haven't asked us back technically."

Zach Roloff expanded on the couple's decision to leave the show, explaining that the last season was an especially difficult experience, between family dynamics and their attempt to sell the family farm in Oregon.

"This last cycle was rough between the family, the farm deal, and we were done with it," he said.

Tori Roloff hinted that the couple lost faith in the show in the most recent season.

Zach Roloff talks during at Hilton Anatole on February 09, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Tim Heitman/isi Photos/ussf/Getty Images

"It was no longer a project that we really believed in, and so the last year was hard," she said.

"Little People, Big World" debuted in 2006 and follows a family with three members living with dwarfism. Parents Amy and Matt Roloff -- who divorced in 2016 -- along with Zach Roloff, have dwarfism. The former couple's three other children, Jeremy, Molly and Jacob, do not.

The show has followed the family through the years living on their Oregon farm as they wrestle with the complexities of dwarfism and daily life issues such as marriage, divorce and coming of age.

Tori Roloff first appeared on the show when she and Zach Roloff began dating in season 10, which ran from 2010-2012. The couple wed in 2015.

"Little People, Big World was a huge part of our lives -- but it was time to walk away," the couple wrote in the description of Thursday's podcast episode. "The show brought us so many amazing opportunities, great memories and so much fun. But it also challenged us to set better boundaries with filming and our kids, cope with not-so-accurate depictions of our lives and face family difficulties."

They added, "It was a great run, but we needed an adult in the room. And we made that move."