Zoe Saldaña is getting comfortable with her Golden Globe hardware.
The "Emilia Pérez" star posed in bed with her first Golden Globes award in an Instagram post on Monday after the actress took home the prize for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture.
"Had the craziest dream," she captioned the post.
In the first photo, Saldaña is seen peering downwards with the trophy next to her. In the second photo, the actress gives the camera an exasperated look of surprise.
Celebrity friends such as Jessica Alba and Michael B. Jordan supported the actress in the comment section of her post.
"My heart is full of gratitude," Saldaña said in her acceptance speech on Sunday night. "Thank you so much to the Golden Globes for celebrating our film and honoring the women of 'Emilia Pérez.'"
"This is a first time for me, and I'm just so blessed that I'm sharing this moment with Selena [Gomez] and Karla [Sofía Gascón] and Jacques [Audiard] and all of my fellow nominees," she added. "I am in awe of you."
Other nominees in Saldaña's category included Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Felicity Jones, Margaret Qualley and Isabella Rossellini.
Before Sunday's win, Saldaña made the 2025 Golden Globe Awards a family affair, stepping onto the red carpet arm-in-arm with her mother, Asalia Nazario.
Along with Saldaña's big night, "Emilia Perez" had a successful ceremony, going on to win best motion picture (non-English language), best original song with "El Mal," and best motion picture (musical or comedy).