A two-year-old said yes to the best dress while out shopping with her mom.
Siara Fuller shared a TikTok post of her daughter Zya selecting her top choice out of several dresses with fun, eye-catching designs and the short video has quickly gone viral with over 9 million views since Oct. 2.
"I told Zya she could get ONE THING from @target so she had to choose wisely. 🤣🤣🤣," Fuller wrote in the accompanying caption.
After politely declining a dress decorated with hearts, a Bluey-themed pink number, and a bright orange dress with a pumpkin pattern, Zya eventually fell hard for a lovely purple dress with a rainbow top.
"Thank you, Mommy!" the excited toddler repeatedly told her mom in the video.
Zya's expressions and strong reactions as her mom showed her different dresses stole the hearts of many TikTok users.
"So sure of what she wants, so unafraid of expressing her opinions, so firm in her choices, so polite and grateful, what a star!!" wrote one commenter.
"Her decisive little Nopes were so cute but then her happy little Thank yous just melted me. So adorable!" another added.