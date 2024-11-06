"Good Morning America" granted a life-changing surprise to an inspiring young man who became a caregiver to his siblings after their mother died.
Armorion Smith, 21, and his younger siblings were surprised with a $40,000 check from Cash App, a trip to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, and a new GMC Acadia from Detroit GMC Dealers.
Smith, who visited the "GMA" set Wednesday morning with his brother Armond, reacted with shock when "GMA" co-anchor Michael Strahan led him outside to see the car.
"Thank you so much! A brand new car, what?" he exclaimed after he and Strahan embraced.
"There's no words in the world to explain. I don't know. I'm feeling loved. This is ridiculous," Smith said. "Thank you so much. This is a blessing. I wonder what my mom would be doing."
Smith, a college football player and criminal justice major at Michigan State University, took on the responsibility of being a legal guardian for four of his siblings earlier this year, embodying strength both on and off the field. The siblings lost their mother to breast cancer less than three months ago.
"My mom was very strong, you know, very hardworking. She stood on morals, principles and she was my protector. She was an amazing woman," Smith told "GMA."
Before she died, Smith promised his mother Gala that he would care for his family, and he fulfilled the promise by becoming a legal guardian to four of his youngest siblings – Armond, 16, Avaugn, 15, Arial, 11, and Amaira, 3.
"If I don't step up, who could they turn to? I'm just happy we're all together," Smith said. "That's just the biggest thing. I'm gonna be their protector."
While Smith tackles 12-hour days on campus, his sister Aleion Smith, 19, helps at home, and the family relies on an online fundraiser to help them pay bills and get around without a car.
"He's a good man. And he's doing right by us," Aleion Smith said of her older brother. "And I've gained a lot of respect for him, 'cause he stepped up and did something that none of our fathers could."
The younger Smith siblings also said their oldest brother has been there when they needed him the most.
"No matter what I do, he always trying to make sure I'm going in the right direction always," 16-year-old Armond said.
Avaugn, 15, and Arial, 11, said their eldest brother has helped them with advice not just for the classroom, but on the football field as well.
"[He] taught me everything, how to tackle, how to run the ball, all that," Avaugn said.
"I've always looked at Mari as a role model too, 'cause he went to college," Arial added. "I was gonna go to college too. He taught me a lot, taught me how to do math. I'm good at it now, real good."
Armorion Smith said his mother's voice encourages him to keep going to this day.
"She's still here in spirit," he said. "All the blessings we've been havin', it's like all the stuff she ever wanted. She just working miracles."
