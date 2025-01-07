A 3-year-old's sweet message to her dad before he married her mom has gone viral, sparking over 79 million views on TikTok less than a week since it was first shared.
The 36-second clip shows groom Elliot William growing emotional and tearing up as his daughter Evie's voice is heard in a recording.
"Hello Daddy, it's me, Evie. I'm walking down the aisle and see you now, because you're going to marry my mummy, and she looks beautiful … We love you lots and lots like jelly tots. See you in a minute! See ya, don't want to be ya! See you later alligator!" Evie says.
Tens of thousands of people have since commented on the video, with many saying they were crying too as they watched.
"'We love you lots and lots like jelly tots' PLS im sobbing," wrote one TikTok user.
"Stop this is the cuuuuutest thing ever 😭😭," another TikTok user added.
Elliot and Emma William married Dec. 28. at Hawkstone Hall in Shropshire, England, and videographer Owen Bloor of JOL Videography captured the cute moment before Emma William and Evie walked down the aisle.
In a statement shared by Hawkstone Hall on social media, Bloor and the Williams' wedding photographer Rachael Friend said, "This personal and thoughtful moment has truly resonated with everyone who has seen it, and we couldn't be more thrilled to share it with you."