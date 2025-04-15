As housing costs continue to rise across the U.S., some multigenerational families are choosing to live together.
The Lowe family is part of this growing movement, with four generations of the family living in the same home in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
"I'm blessed to be able to have my mom with me, my daughters with me and my grandbabies with me," Gema Lowe told "Good Morning America."
According to the Pew Research Center, about 18% of Americans live in a multigenerational home.
"It's crazy, but we love it," Jade Lowe said of her atypical living arrangement.
The 29-year-old is a mom of three. She said she made the choice to live with her 84-year-old grandmother, her mother, and her younger sister to prioritize stability and financial freedom.
"Between my grandma, my mom and my sister, they kind of all just, like, help out. And the price of rent -- I pay my mom a portion versus having my own mortgage," Jade Lowe explained.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates housing costs are still unsustainable for many households, with rent in the U.S. averaging $1,406 and the median mortgage coming in at $1,902. About 1 in 3 adults between the ages of 18 and 34 also still live in their parents' home.
Jade Lowe said it's a choice she doesn't regret at all.
"It allowed me to still live my best life in my 20s. It allowed me to honestly just be happy and not have to worry about those extra expenses. I get to keep it, and I get to put it in my savings," she said. "It means everything, honestly."
For the Lowes, living together with family also means having a built-in support system. Gema Lowe, for example, will often pick up her grandchildren from school after she gets off work as a community organizer.
"That knowledge that goes from generation to generation can also break down barriers to absorb, and every generation is getting better," said Gema Lowe. "We just don't think about ourselves. We think about [ourselves] as a group, as a collective."
"I put my schedule around family time so that we can all kind of function," she added.
Despite their tight bond, the family of six say living under one roof isn't always easy, but they also say the benefits outweigh the downsides.
"There's a lot going on in the household. And sometimes, you know, I want things my way," Gema Lowe said. "And then ... I have to think about, 'Oh, but maybe it's not what they would like.'"
"I love that everyone is so different," Jade Lowe added. "We kind of bring those differences together under one roof. It is crucial to unite right now in today's climate. I think that just being under one household helps us with that. We're forced to be together, we're forced to have family dinners, which is beautiful."
The Lowe family said no matter what, they'll always be there for each other.
"My mom knows that I'm there for her," Gema Lowe said. "The foundation of the society is the family. It makes it better for the outside world."
"It's a blessing to be able to still live at home with my mom, to be able to see my grandma on a day to day [basis], to be able to put my kids and my grandma under one roof where they have such a great relationship," Jade Lowe added. "We are blessed and highly favored."