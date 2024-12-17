A 4-year-old stole the show at the end of her school Christmas program when she took over the mic.
A now-viral Instagram video of the funny moment, from a Colorado school program on Dec. 12, shows young Stori taking the microphone from her school principal.
"I am very proud of myself and all of my other friends inside my class," Stori begins.
"And my class is really sweet, except one little boy. And I need to tell you..." she adds, before the principal abruptly takes the mic back from her.
Stori's mom Brenna Massa told "Good Morning America" that the viral clip of her daughter shows her "true personality." She said she was in the audience for the performance and watched it all unfold.
"This is her every day," Massa said, adding that Stori "loves people and performing" and isn't afraid of being onstage.
The mom of one said the school program was wrapping up and Stori, who is in junior kindergarten, had performed a song, but she hadn't entirely expected Stori to return to the stage at the end.
Once the principal realized Stori's story could go on in a different direction, she quickly took back the mic again.
"I can see people want more of the story, but at the same time, I'm kind of glad she took it away, because we didn't want to hurt anybody's feelings," Massa said. "But yeah, Stori would have talked up there for who knows how long."
Massa said she's happy to see people get a kick out of the video.
"It's so fun to see, like, the world -- like, I get messages from Brazil, just to hear their reactions and tell us the joy that she's bringing to their lives and how they're cracking up, and they're already in love with her," Massa said.