With Christmas less than a month away, families have been gearing up for the holiday season: shopping for a Christmas tree, picking up new ornaments and decorations or making yet another store run to replace those dead string lights.

One Alabama mom sure knows the struggle and she’s sharing her hilarious and very relatable take on Facebook.

Alana Smith is the author behind the Holy Moly Motherhood Facebook page and in a Nov. 25 post, she began, “Y’all, just like every other mom in America, I’ve been creating Christmas magic since 8am. I am so damn tired.”

Smith, a nurse anesthetist who works night shifts at a hospital, is also a mom of two young boys who are now 8 and 3. She told “Good Morning America” she enjoys decorating her home for Christmas but at the same time, she wanted to poke fun at the chaos behind her annual tradition of decking the halls of her home.

“It's a good time, but it always seems to be the mom's job,” she explained of what happens at her house. “You know, Dad helps get the tree up and then it's like they disappear. I don't know where they go.”

Smith referenced this in her post, writing in between festive song lyrics: “One thing at a time. Get tree up. Husband helps with this one task. Then decorate entire tree alone. Kids put a few ornaments along bottom of tree, in the worst possible places. Go to a happy place mentally to block that out.”

The 37-year-old mom from Birmingham, Alabama, told “GMA” she was inspired to write the post on the day after Thanksgiving when she found herself trying to get into the holiday spirit on her day off from work.

“One thing after another, with half of my lights not working and then, you know, my kids trying to kill each other over their trees and then just mess after mess, so by the time I sat down at night, I just needed to vent and for me, that's putting it down on paper,” Smith said. “But it was a fun one to write. It just kind of rolled right out.”

For Smith, the experience was full of highs and lows. “I had Christmas music on and then by the end – I was all jolly that morning and I was like, ‘We're gonna get this done. It's gonna be fun’ – and then, by the end of the night, I'm frazzled and like, ‘No more Christmas!’” Smith recalled.

It’s a teeter-totter scenario working parents are likely to recognize and one Smith pointed out as well.

“I think being a working mom makes it tough. There's just so much to do and so little time, especially around Christmas,” she said. “But of course, I want the house to be decorated, I want them to remember the lights and all the fun things. We try to make cookies. We try to go see Christmas lights, see Santa … and I think they remember the fun and excitement. At least I do from my childhood, so I just try to make it special for them.”

Courtesy Alana Smith Smith says she loves to make "Christmas magic" for her kids, including decorations and holiday activities.

Courtesy Alana Smith Smith's sons are now 8 and 3 years old.

Ultimately, Smith says she tries to realize what’s most important during the holidays – making magical memories with her kids and family – without sacrificing too much and it’s advice she’d give to her fellow working parents too.