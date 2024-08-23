A 9-year-old girl is turning heads with her fabulous flips at a California wedding.
Raina Elegado's daughter Scarlett Rae served as the flower girl at a recent wedding but put her own spin on the role, first flipping down the aisle and then doing a few more backward flips on her return trip.
Elegado shared a TikTok video of the eye-catching moves and it has since gone viral, picking up over 1 million views since Aug. 16.
"How extra I love it," wrote one commenter.
"Born to be a star😍😍💕," another TikTok user added.
The mom of three told Storyful her daughter Scarlett Rae is a competitive dancer and the fourth-grader was the one who decided to do a "bunch of flips" for her grand finale.