Ben Affleck, a father of three, had a relatable reaction as a parent when his son Samuel showed interest in a pair of $6,000 sneakers.
The father-son duo attended the Got Sole sneaker convention in Los Angeles in March 1, and Got Sole shared an Instagram video post in which Affleck can be seen raising his eyebrows and commenting on Samuel's choice in footwear.
"That's a lot of lawns you've got to mow there," the 52-year-old told Samuel, now 13.
"You like those because they're expensive," he added of the sneakers' sky-high price tag.
"No, they're tough! I always said they look good," Samuel replied as he and his dad took a closer look at a pair of limited-edition Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneakers.
Both Ben and Samuel Affleck appear to be sneakerheads, with the "Argo" actor saying later in the video that he liked Nike's Dunk Low SB "De La Soul" sneakers, which Nike collaborated on with the hip-hop group De La Soul in 2005.
Meanwhile, the teen said his favorites were a toss-up between the Air Diors and Nike's Air Yeezy 2 "Red October" sneakers, a former collaboration between Nike and the rapper Ye.