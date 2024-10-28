Jennifer Garner is all of us going through a haunted house with her kids.
The "13 Going on 30" actress shared a hilarious and relatable video over the weekend of her spine-chilling adventure of being scared endlessly in the classic Halloween-themed experience.
"I don't like when they pursue us. Don't pursue!" she exclaims, later yelling, "There's a person. I see you and I'm not frightened of you!"
At one point, Garner offers up her son Samuel Affleck to one of the terrifying things jumping out at her.
"I'm not who you want. Take my son," she shouts instead of utilizing her "Alias" or "Electra" moves on them.
Samuel, 12, is also heard at one point, saying, "Mom, you're breaking my hand. I can't actually feel my hand."
Garner taps into her directing skills throughout the video, telling the haunted house workers "too dark" or "too scary." At the end, she even tells them a scare was "very effective" after screaming at the top of her lungs.
Garner shares Samuel with her ex Ben Affleck. They are also parents to Seraphina, 15, and Violet, 18.