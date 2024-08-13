Jennifer Garner shares hilarious behind-the-scenes video from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' set: Watch
Warning: This story contains spoilers from "Deadpool & Wolverine."
Jennifer Garner is taking us behind the scenes of her epic cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine."
After giving fans a glimpse at the intense training regimen she underwent to bring back Elektra in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Garner is now letting us walk a mile -- or a thousand miles -- in her superhero alter ego's shoes during filming.
Appropriately set to Vanessa Carlton's 2001 hit "A Thousand Miles," Garner's new Instagram video takes us through a day in the life of Elektra and her "roommates" -- who in the film include Blade (Wesley Snipes), Gambit (Channing Tatum), X-23 (Dafne Keen) and Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Chris Evans).
We see Elektra -- whose solo film came out back in 2005 -- wake up in a dinosaur skull bed, do her stretches with the help of her sai, and give a "Cribs"-inspired tour of the lair, pointing out the "comforts of home" -- or lack thereof -- along the way.
At one point, she points to what seems to be a bust of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and hilariously says, "This is where I go to commune with Blake Lively."
"Deadpool & Wolverine," starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular comic book characters, has officially passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office.
The film is now in theaters.
Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."