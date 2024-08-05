Warning: This story contains spoilers from "Deadpool & Wolverine."
Jennifer Garner recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her intense training regimen for her cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine."
The actress shared the workout video to Instagram on Monday, praising "Deadpool" director and writer Shawn Levy and writer and star Ryan Reynolds for their "crazy artistic kismet" in having Garner reprise her role as Elektra, a Marvel role she last played in 2005.
"Other than trying to convince my kids' preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn't picked up Elektra's sais since 2004; I was fit, but not @marvel fit," Garner joked in her caption.
She said she and her "bestie," stuntwoman Shauna Duggin, got to work as she "amped up" her training.
"We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies," she wrote.
The video included shots of Garner lifting weights, box jumping, doing aquatic workouts and practicing with her sai.
Garner also praised Levy's and Reynolds' work with other actors and creatives.
"I didn't know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did," she wrote. "They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list."
She also shouted out "Deadpool" stars Hugh Jackman, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum and Wesley Snipes, describing the fun she had on set shooting the film.
"Shooting the fight was so fun, being there all together -- truly like a dream," she wrote. "I'm proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them."
She finished the post with another expression of gratitude for being included in the box office smash.
"Thank you doesn't cut it, guys, but it's a good placeholder until I figure out what does. ⚔️♥️," she wrote.