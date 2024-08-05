Warning: This story contains spoilers from "Deadpool & Wolverine."
More than 25 years after he first played Blade, Wesley Snipes is still slaying -- records, that is.
Snipes' surprise cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine" not only drew cheers from fans, it also made him a multiple Guinness World Records holder.
Snipes first played the half-vampire vampire hunter in the 1998 hit "Blade," and reprising as the character in "Deadpool & Wolverine" officially gave him the record of "longest career as a live-action Marvel character" at 25 years and 340 days.
That feat beat out his co-star Hugh Jackman, who has played Wolverine/Logan in nine movies beginning with 2000's "X-Men."
Guinness also pointed out that Snipes bested Alfred Molina's record of the "longest gap between character appearances in Marvel films."
Snipes last played Blade in 2004's "Blade Trinity" -- also starring Ryan Reynolds -- which came 19 years and 231 days before "Deadpool & Wolverine."
In "Deadpool & Wolverine," Snipes brings Blade back alongside Chris Evans' Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Jennifer Garner's Elektra as well as Channing Tatum bringing Gambit to life for the first time, to name a few.
