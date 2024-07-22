Blake Lively is clearly Deadpool's No. 1 fan. Sure, it helps that she's married to Ryan Reynolds, the actor portraying the iconic "merc with a mouth" -- but her fandom goes way deeper.
The "Gossip Girl" alum shared a post to Instagram on Monday in which she gushes about the forthcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine" film while simultaneously noting that her new movie, "It Ends With Us," comes out in a few short weeks.
"Brb I'm buying milky pens to write your name on my hand @vancityreynolds," she wrote.
"My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks…," she continued, explaining that she couldn't pass up a chance to note all her "middle school obsessions" that have made it into the "Deadpool" films.
"MY WORD… it's hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we've influenced @deadpoolmovie," she added. "I've never been more proud. And I've given birth 4 times. 🤣❤️💛."
Lively shared a photo of her kissing Reynolds -- fully in Wade Wilson/Deadpool mode -- in the post, as well as a video of her showing how she has influenced many of the movie series' references.
"Tell me Deadpool's married to a millennial girl in real life without telling me," she says in a video also included in the post.
The clip goes on to show Deadpool making references to Harry Potter, "Frozen," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," My Little Pony, Judy Blume and general meta humor as well as needle drops for Avril Lavigne, Celine Dion and *NSYNC.
"I have never felt more seen," Lively said at the end of the video.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" hits theaters July 26.