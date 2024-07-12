The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, "It Ends With Us," is heading to the big screen later this summer.
The project is directed by Justin Baldoni, who also stars in the film alongside Blake Lively, who is a co-executive producer with Hoover.
"I'm so excited y'all," Hoover said when she announced who would be playing the film's two main stars in January 2023. "I can't even wrap my mind around this that I'm going to get to go on set, that I got to read the amazing script and I know y'all are going to be happy."
Here is everything you need to know about the film, which arrives in theaters later this summer.
When is the 'It Ends With Us' release date?
"It Ends With Us" will be available in theaters on Aug. 9 in theaters.
What is the film about?
The film is based on Hoover's 2016 novel, "It Ends With Us," which follows Lily Bloom (Lively), a young woman who has dealt with a traumatic upbringing and is now starting a new life and a new business opening, a flower shop in Boston.
She meets Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni), a neurosurgeon, and the two quickly fall for each other.
But things take a turn when Ryle's abuse impacts their relationship. Things also escalate between Lily and Ryle when Lily's first love, Atlas Corrigan, reappears one day and tries to rekindle a friendship with Lily.
Is the film based on a true story?
Hoover has said that "It Ends With Us" is "loosely" inspired by her mother's own escape from abuse.
In the video she shared in 2023 announcing the cast of the film, Hoover takes fans to the home where she lived as a child to the age of 18.
"I just want everyone to know how appreciative I am to my mother who got us out of a scary situation when I was little and brought us here to this house that doesn't look like much, but this house was full of love and joy so thank you mom for making that very difficult decision," Hoover said. "This house holds nothing but wonderful memories for me because of her."
"The fact that we are now discussing a movie that's made from a book that was loosely inspired by my mother is bittersweet," she continued. "Because so many people have had to go through that, but to know that my mom's decision has helped so many people get out of that -- I love you, mom."
Who is starring in the film?
Along with Baldoni and Lively, who will play Ryle Kincaid and Lily Bloom, respectively, Brandon Sklenar, joined the cast as Atlas Corrigan.
Hasan Minhaj, Jenny Slate, Alex Neustaedter and Isabela Ferrer also star in the film.
What have stars of the film said about the film?
In June, Lively and Hoover took part in a panel at Book Bonanza 2024 in Grapevine, Texas, to talk about the film and showcase an unfinished version of the movie.
"This book resonates with so many people and so that's so exciting to take on a character that so many people have connected with," Lively said. "And it's also a huge responsibility and it's slightly terrifying, because what you have in your imagination is sort of impossible to meet and then everyone's imagination is slightly different."
Despite how daunting it was for Lively, she said it was just "exciting" overall to "step into that and try to honor the fans and the book."
What have fans of the books said about the film so far?
When the first photos of Lively and Baldoni on the set of "It Ends With Us" were taken by photographers, it ignited mixed reactions over Lively's wardrobe for Lily Bloom.
In an interview with ET, Baldoni addressed the criticism from fans of the book and said that he understands.
"When you love something so much, you know social media is amazing in that way, it gives fans a voice," he said. "And if it were not for the fans, we would not be making this movie. So let them talk and I don't worry about that too much because again, the photos show one moment from one part of Lily's life and we're not always thinking about why her clothes look that way in that area. And also once you see the movie, it will all make sense."
Hoover added that it means a lot that fans "love the book enough that they want to see it adapted in an honest, faithful way."
Is there a trailer?
The first official trailer for "It Ends With Us" was released in May. Watch here:
Did Colleen Hoover write a 2nd book after 'It Ends With Us'?
If you want to read more about Lily's story, Hoover released the sequel for "It Ends With Us" in 2022.
Read the first two chapters of the novel here.
If you need help or need help supporting someone else, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.