If you're a romance novel enthusiast, the name Colleen Hoover needs no introduction.

Hoover is a bestselling author who has sold millions of copies of her entrancing novels worldwide, cementing her status as a prominent figure in contemporary romance literature.

If you have been dreaming up a way to have your manicure match your favorite Hoover book, the novelist teamed up with Olive & June to answer your #BookTok prayers.

Sarah Gibson Tuttle and Colleen Hoover Olive & June

"It was absolutely an organic relationship and partnership," Hoover told "GMA." "I started using O &J products during COVID-19 and posted about my love of the products on social media. The team caught wind and Sarah and I connected almost immediately, forming an incredible friendship -- from there it all happened naturally."

"When Colleen posted about using Olive & June... I screamed," the founder of Olive and June, Sarah Gibson Tuttle, told "Good Morning America."

Added Hoover, "We noticed my readers love to match their manicures to their books, so we decided to create a collection inspired by matching books and manis."

Olive and June Olive and June

When asked what nail trends to watch for spring and summer 2024, Tuttle told us matching your mani to your book is where it's at.

"It's something we're seeing all over social media. It was the inspiration behind our collaboration with Colleen Hoover and now we have some fun new shades and press-ons for everyone to do it with. Also, I would say effects. Whether in polishes or press-on, people want something extra and special on their nails. We also expect pastel greens like Corrigan (Colleen's favorite shade of the collection) to be huge this spring," Tuttle said.

Tuttle concluded in an uplifting tone, "Colleen and I draw inspiration from our communities, aiming to spread positivity. The books you select to read, much like the nail colors you choose, serve as a means of self-care and personal expression."

You can shop the collection, Hoover's beauty favorite, books and more below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Press-on nails

Colleen Hoover's beauty favorites

"Beyond this collection, I love silk scrunchies for my thick hair. I love lip masks and a tinted sunscreen. I don't like to wear makeup often, so the low-key products I can apply with my fingers are my jam," Hoover shared with "GMA."

