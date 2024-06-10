Ryan Reynolds isn't just in the running for the world's best son after his latest move -- he's leading the pack.
The "Deadpool" actor and his mom Tammy Reynolds were in the audience for the June 10 taping of the daytime talk show and took center stage when co-host Whoopi Goldberg reacted to their presence, saying, "Oh, snap! That's Ryan Reynolds."
After Goldberg asked how their presence at the show came to be, Reynolds said simply that his mom was in town visiting her grandchildren and told him it was her dream to go to "The View."
"I try to do what she says, because you don't know what she's capable of -- just unspeakable violence my whole life," he joked.
Reynolds said he "didn't want to taste the back of her hand" so he sprang into action to make her dream come true.
"We made a call," he said, noting that he used wife Blake Lively to snag tickets, identifying himself as "Blake's husband."
Reynolds' mom said she watches the talk show "every day" and that it was actually being recorded back home in Vancouver while she was away.
At the end of the show, Tammy Reynolds got to sit at the table in Goldberg's spot and deliver the closing line for the day while the Oscar-winning actress stood beside her, saying, "Have a great day, everyone, and take a little time to enjoy the view."
Watch the full moment below.