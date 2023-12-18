Fans of "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" got to walk down memory lane after the stars of the iconic 2005 film reunited in New York City over the weekend.

America Ferrera and her former co-stars Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and Blake Lively were seen posing alongside each other at a "Barbie" conversation hosted by SAG-AFTRA on Friday to celebrate Ferrera's performance in the blockbuster film.

Lively also shared a post featuring photos from their sweet reunion, along with a note commending Ferrera for her performance in "Barbie."

"Some weeks are for the man in your life. Some weeks are for the women…" Lively began her post. "I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrera She's the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she's the heart and soul of everything she's a part of. I've known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I've watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead."

Lively added, "That speech she gives as Gloria [in the film] felt as close to real as anything I've ever seen on screen. Because that's who she is. She's that spectacular, passionate, inspiring and full of heart in her own life."

She went on to say that she hopes she will be able to watch her former co-star "sweep awards up across her living room floor."

Lively added, "No one deserves it more… for a lifetime of brilliant work. It's one of my life's honors to witness her show so many women not only what's possible, but HOW it's done." She signed off her post with, "Pants = Love ... Love your sisters. Love yourself."

Ferrera posted clips from the memorable night on her Instagram account as well, gushing over her former co-stars in the caption.

"💕The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night," she wrote. "I love these women with all my heart.💕#SisterhoodForever 👩‍❤️‍👩 🧳👖."

Tamblyn also shared several precious moments on her Instagram, telling her followers that she and her former co-stars spent time together prior arriving to the event.

"We got ready together, picked out outfits and jewelry and handbags together (aka raided Blake's closet), ate dinners together, and drove together to celebrate our favorite sister, @americaferrera and her brilliant performance in Barbie," she wrote in the caption alongside a carousel of photos of her and the "Sisterhood" group.

"I'm so proud of our girl in such a profoundly deep way, and the path she's blazing for herself, and women everywhere. What a joy to come together in this way, in each other's arms -- the arms we've held, and linked with, and cradled as friends for 20 years -- in honor of a woman who continues to take my breath away with everything she does, and is," she continued. "When I tell you some things are forever, this right here is it."

"The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" follows four best friends who buy a mysterious pair of pants that fits each of them despite their differing sizes. The film, released in 2005, was based on the popular book of the same name by Ann Brashares. A sequel dropped in 2008.

Speaking to "Good Morning America" in 2018, Lively acknowledged the rumors about the possibility of another "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" installment.

"Our audience has grown up with us," she said at the time. "It's been a decade and it would be neat to see a film evolve like that ... it's something we're all very passionate about, so we'll see."