Taylor Swift shouts out Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds in hilarious message ahead of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' release
Taylor Swift can't contain her excitement about the new "Deadpool & Wolverine" film.
On Thursday, "The Tortured Poets Department" singer took to her Instagram story to praise the film and her friend, "Deadpool" star and writer Ryan Reynolds, in snarky Deadpool fashion.
"Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film," Swift wrote in her post, which included a photo of her with Reynolds, Reynolds' wife Blake Lively -- who also happens to be BFFs with Swift -- director Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine in the film.
"He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it," she continued, before adding jokingly, "But that's just Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave. 🙃"
At the end of her message, the pop star gave a shout out to Reynolds, referencing his "Deadpool" character, Wade Wilson.
"Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!" she wrote.
The singer added a link to buy tickets for the film at the bottom of her story post, reminding her followers that "Deadpool & Wolverine" is out July 26.
"Here's where to buy tickets if you like things that are unspeakably awesome," she added.
Swift's comments come after fans have speculated that she'd be making a cameo in the third "Deadpool" film.
While Levy and Reynolds have spoken publicly about the many surprises in store in the film -- including surprise cameos -- Swift will not be one of them, according to Reynolds.
"I wish," he said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" earlier this week, in reference to rumors of a possible Swift cameo. "If I ever stop, she'd make a good Deadpool."
"Deadpool & Wolverine" hits theaters Friday.
Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."