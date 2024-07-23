Blake Lively supported husband Ryan Reynolds' new movie Monday night in true superhero style.
Lively and friend Gigi Hadid walked the carpet together at the New York City premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine" wearing coordinating looks for the occasion.
The duo wore vibrant ensembles inspired by Reynolds' and Hugh Jackman's characters in the action-packed movie.
Paying homage to Reynolds' Deadpool character, Lively wore a red, off-the-shoulder Atelier Versace jumpsuit that was crafted with coated material to mimic latex. The custom look included a structured top and barocco embroidery throughout.
She finished the look with a high ponytail and a dazzling mix of Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewels.
Hadid, meanwhile, wore a custom yellow Miu Miu set from the fashion label's Spring/Summer 2024 Ready to Wear collection, a nod to Jackman's Wolverine character. The set incorporated a bandana-style top and belted shorts.
The model's look was complete with black pumps, stacked bangles, layered gold necklaces and drop earrings. She wore her hair sleek and flipped out at the ends.
The stylish BFFs continued their red and yellow fashion fun at the premiere's after-party.
Lively switched into a blue and red Balmain minidress that was trimmed with red enamel roses. She paired the look with matching red pumps.
Hadid also switched into a new look for the party, wearing a monochromatic mashup of a yellow latex coat from LaQuan Smith, Christian Louboutin pumps and a small Miu Miu purse. Her outfit was complete with gold hoop earrings and an anklet.