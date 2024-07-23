Blake Lively is showing her support to team Deadpool!
The actress attended the premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine" in New York City on Monday alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, where the couple posed together on the red carpet.
During the outing, Lively donned a long-sleeved red bodysuit with a black lace design and glove, appearing to pay homage to Reynolds' red Deadpool costume in the film.
Reynolds, meanwhile, looked dapper in a classic black suit with a white shirt underneath and matching black shoes.
The pair, who are parents to four children, wrapped their arms around each other’s waists at the event while sporting big smiles for the camera. Other notable faces in attendance included Hugh Jackman, Avril Lavigne and Gigi Hadid, who wore a yellow outfit that appeared to be inspired by Jackman's Wolverine costume in the film.
Earlier in the day, the "Gossip Girl" alum shared a post to Instagram where she gushed about the forthcoming film while simultaneously noting that her new movie, "It Ends With Us," comes out in a few short weeks.
Lively shared a photo of herself kissing Reynolds in full Wade Wilson/Deadpool mode and a video showing how she has influenced many of the movie series' references.
"Brb I'm buying milky pens to write your name on my hand @vancityreynolds," she wrote.
"My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks…," she continued, explaining that she couldn't pass up a chance to note all her "middle school obsessions" that have made it into the "Deadpool" films.
"MY WORD… it's hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we've influenced @deadpoolmovie," she added. "I've never been more proud. And I've given birth 4 times. 🤣❤️💛."
"Deadpool & Wolverine" hits theaters on July 26.