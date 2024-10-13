Actress Jennifer Garner is showing appreciation to the nation's farmers while having fun with livestock.
Garner posted a collection of photos and videos to Instagram on Saturday including a funny video of a chicken jumping on top of her head while she drove a mini tractor with a cart.
"Ahh! I don't like this!" Garner can be heard shouting in the video before standing up and saying, "I don’t have that much love for chickens," with a smile.
Also included in the post were images of Garner tending to a farm while riding a tractor and planting greenery.
"Farmers are the heart of our country, Happy #NationalFarmersDay! Love from your biggest fan, Farmer Jen 👩🏻🌾🚜🌱," Garner wrote in the post.
Garner has spoken frequently about her family farm in Oklahoma, which plants pumpkins, blueberries and wild flowers, among many other things. In September, Garner shared photos from her family farm including one with her uncle Robert, who tends the farm, which she said helps supply the nutritious baby food company she's a co-founder of.
"Robert lives on our family farm in Oklahoma where he and his wife, Janet, grow organic veggies for #OnceUponaFarm with love and care. They may be the smallest supplier to O'Farm's blends, but they over deliver on goodness and fun," she wrote at the time.
Speaking about the farm on "Good Morning America" last October, Garner said her favorite job was "driving the tractor."
"My mom was such a farmer girl and so we always were at Farmer's Markets, we always had a huge garden, and she's always just taught us the closer to Earth, the closer to the sunshine, the more you're gonna love it,'" she said at the time.