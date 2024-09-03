Jennifer Garner opened up her Los Angeles home for a tour of the stunning property styled in a classic farmhouse theme.
"You know how you just imagine it, and then someday you have a perfect moment where it actually comes true," Garner told Architectural Digest, while giving a tour for the publication.
Garner begins the tour with a look at her expansive living room with wood floors and walls, decked with art, photographs, and a stained glass window designed to call back to spring in West Virginia, where Garner was raised.
Garner also walked through the indoor-outdoor design, which allowed for a view of the backyard pool. The actress joked that this layout allowed wet teenagers to occasionally come into the home while hosting pool parties.
The kitchen area of Garner's digs also has a wood theme and includes a designated baking area and a fireplace.
The "13 Going on 30" actress also revealed that her family regularly eats in her dining room with Lara Porzak photographs on the wall. Garner and ex-husband actor Ben Affleck share three kids together Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.
Garner's home also features a blue-themed library which opens out into a garden with a fireplace, adding to the cozy effect of the property. Also outdoors, Garner, the daughter of farmer, keeps a garden and yard with edible offerings from fruits and herbs.
Garner's bedroom attaches to her large bathroom combining elements of the farm-style home next to barn-themed windows.
"This is where I sit and they turn me from one old gal to another," said Garner, referencing her makeup station in the bathroom.
In the theme of hosting sleepovers for her children, Garner also showed off a room filled with bunk beds, toys and a television for childhood entertainment and comfort.
"I've never built anything all by myself before," Garner said at the close of the tour.
"And I'm so proud of it," she continued. "I'm filled with gratitude every time I walk into my house that I get to live here, that I'm so lucky to have my kids here."