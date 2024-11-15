From "beta" and "cap" to "gyatt" and "rizz," the children of Generation Alpha, kids born after 2010, are embracing new words -- and the slang appears here to stay.
Natalie Boe, a mom of two boys -- Lucas, 13, and Cole, 11 -- says she notices her sons and their friends seem to use new words and phrases on a weekly basis.
"I'm hearing different slang words, whether it's leaving the football field or a new song that they're playing, or I'll catch them maybe singing a lyric or repeating it or just in conversation on the phone with their friends, as well as when kids are at my house," Boe, 42, told "Good Morning America."
In her sons' school environment and community in Lighthouse Point, Florida, "sus," short for something that's suspicious or open to question, may be on its way out, but "that slaps," or something that is excellent, could just be picking up steam.
Meanwhile, in New York City, Peter Shankman, a dad of an 11-year-old, has noticed a similar trend with his daughter Jessa, who is in sixth grade.
"Every week, there's a new word. Every week, there's a new phrase. Every week, there's a new song. Every week, there's a new dance. Whatever it is, they're doing it," Shankman, 52, said. "And yeah, it's a bit much."
Over 38 million Gen Alpha kids, or those 14 years old and under in the U.S., grew up during the coronavirus pandemic and have been online or exposed to social media from a young age, influencing the everyday language they speak and use.
Described by experts as "mini-millennials," Gen Alpha has emerged as an influential demographic.
Experts, social researchers and brands have been analyzing what unique traits this generation has compared to generations before and how Gen Alpha -- the last members of which will be born before the new year -- may shape society.
Many parents of Gen Alpha kids are flocking online to platforms like TikTok themselves, in order to learn new slang words to better able to communicate with their kids.
Shankman said one of Jessa's "top terms is 'sus.'"
"The majority of the terms, I know that she probably uses them with her friends. But, I've heard her say 'rizz' a few times," Shankman explained.
Both Boe and Shankman said they like to keep tabs on what their kids are saying and turn to them when the slang becomes indecipherable.
Boe said she's noticed her sons tend to pick up new slang from school and friends primarily and then social media, TV shows and music tend to be secondary influences, whereas Shankman said the new words he hears his daughter adopt tend to originate from YouTube and online sources.
According to a survey conducted by Morning Consult, about 29% of parents say they don't understand their kids' Gen Alpha slang, including some of the most popular terms, such as "bet" (another word for "OK" or "sure,") "GOAT" (short for "greatest of all time"), "sus," "bussin'" (another term for excellent or delicious) and "cap" (or "to lie or brag" or refer to something as fake).
"I think it's fascinating to see what will actually stick around and what gets used more regularly," Boe said. "But it's a challenge for parents. It's really a fine line of saying, 'I want to understand what you're talking about without being too involved, too nosy, trying to look too cool.' But it's an ongoing battle, so I'm grateful that they've shared what they have."
Shankman said he isn't too concerned about his daughter using new words, but both parents said they are mindful of teaching their kids about when to use slang appropriately.
"I don't have a problem with it. I think if it's something that allows her to feel more connected to her friends, have fun," the father of one and entrepreneur said. "As long as she understands that, it's fine to use that kind of phrasing and terminology with your friends but not to your teachers, not in serious situations."
Boe added, "I love [my sons, but] I'm not their 'bruh.' I'm mom or Natalie … so it's always a balance between when it's appropriate and how to use the language that they're learning."